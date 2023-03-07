Norfolk Southern Train Conductor Killed in Accident While on the Job

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

A conductor for Norfolk Southern—the transport company involved in the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment —was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a dump truck while on the job in Cleveland, Ohio. Louis Shuster, 46, was standing outside the first car of a Norfolk Southern train when a dump truck collided with the front left side, according to local officials. The incident occurred at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Cleveland Works property while Shuster’s train was moving through a crossing at the site, according to the company. Shuster’s death comes just days after yet another Norfolk Southern train derailed in central Ohio on Saturday.

Read it at CNN