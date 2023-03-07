Bill Hader Announces ‘Barry’ Final Season: Watch the Teaser

YouTube Screenshot/HBO

As if Succession ending wasn’t enough, HBO has announced another big hit will be unveiling its final season in the months to come. Barry , the beloved dark comedy from Bill Hader and Alec Berg, will also be wrapping up after its fourth season. Is there some sort of Season 4 curse going on over at HBO?

There’s some good news, though: HBO did release a teaser for Barry ’s next season, as well as a premiere date. After that massive Season 3 cliffhanger, at least we now have some answers to what’s coming next.

Well, maybe we have answers. But with Barry , are there ever really clear-cut answers? One thing seems certain: Barry (Hader) is in prison. In the Season 3 finale, Barry was finally caught by the cops and, in this first look, we can see that he’s sporting a blue jumpsuit. It’s probably only a matter of time before he figures out how to escape, though.

Barry is still trying to make amends with folks he’s wronged, including former acting teacher Gene Cousineau ( Henry Winkler ) and ex-girlfriend Sally ( Sarah Goldberg ). But no matter how many times he apologizes, says “I love you,” or tries to reason with his violent past, no one on Planet Earth is going to forgive a violent hitman for murdering and threatening loved ones.

“Hey Barry?” Cousineau says on a call to the prison telephone. “I got you.”

At least Barry has some friendly faces in prison—or does he? He sees Sally and Cousineau in prison, but they seem to be dream versions of their actual selves, only apparitions of Barry’s closest allies. Then there’s Fuches (Stephen Root), the only one actually wearing a prison outfit, so perhaps he’s with Barry in prison.

Then, the final clip: “So help me god, if I get out of here,” Barry growls, “I’m coming for you.” The teaser ends. Who, exactly, is Barry going after? Cousineau? The cops? He’s got quite a temper, and in Barry , there are plenty of grudges to be had.

“What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards,” Hader said in an interview with Variety . “You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward , it ends in Season 4.”

The fourth and final season of Barry will premiere on HBO on April 16.

