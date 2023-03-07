Free "Welcome to Medicare" Virtual Town Hall to Kick Off Statewide Educational Events

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and representatives from the department's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) are hosting a free “Welcome to Medicare” virtual town hall educational event on March 14 at 11 a.m. for Ohioans new to Medicare.

The virtual town hall kicks off OSHIIP's free in-person and virtual "Welcome to Medicare" statewide events that will run April through June. OSHIIP is the official Medicare educational and counseling program in Ohio.

After an introduction from French, OSHIIP representatives will provide an overview of Medicare, Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare supplemental insurance plans, Medicare Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment, financial assistance, important deadlines, and take questions.

Registration is required for the virtual town hall and can be done at insurance.ohio.gov.

Last year, OSHIIP, through its different engagement services, counseled and educated 600,000 people and saved Ohioans on Medicare $46 million by helping them identify suitable coverage options and financial assistance.

Visit insurance.ohio.gov to access the in-person and virtual Welcome to Medicare events schedules and to make an individual counseling appointment. OSHIIP representatives are also available at 800-686-1578 and oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov to answer Medicare questions.

For Medicare information and tips, answers to frequently asked questions, and insight into how to avoid Medicare scams, visit insurance.ohio.gov and medicare.gov.