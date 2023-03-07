Open in App
Hilton Head Island, SC
The Island Packet

Local coffee shop’s new location brings ‘artfully crafted goodness’ onto Hilton Head

By Blake Douglas,

5 days ago

Hilton Head’s early risers had a lot to look forward to Tuesday morning with the opening of a new Corner Perk location at 45 Pembroke Drive.

Much of the brand-new location’s furniture was crafted by a Bluffton woodworker. Local artists helped liven up the interior walls with unique mural designs, complemented by Corner Perk employees’ own canvas paintings of bacon, eggs and other breakfast staples.

The small, but significant local touches go hand-in-hand with the shop’s mission statement, Corner Perk owner Josh Cooke said: “Serving artfully crafted goodness to our family, friends and neighbors.”

“We want to embody that in that space,” Cooke said. “It’s all kind of artistic, but in a modern way.”

The coffee spot’s long-anticipated opening , first announced in September 2022, drew a line weaving out the front door and onto the sidewalk, Cooke said, as patrons raced to be one of the first 100 customers to claim a $50 gift card. Even after the initial rush was over, islanders’ excitement that the Bluffton-based coffee shop had finally crossed onto Hilton Head was still apparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qfs8t_0lAhM8FO00
Josh Cooke, owner of Corner Perk, poses in front of the store’s new Hilton Head Island location. The store opened at 45 Pembroke Drive on March 7, 2023. Photo courtesy of Josh Cooke

By lunch time, Cooke estimated about 250 people had come in to try out Corner Perk’s newest location. Despite the surge of eager first-time customers, Cooke said the staff handled orders more quickly than he’d expected, which helped the opening go smoothly.

“Lots of people were very, very excited to have a Corner Perk option on Hilton Head,” Cooke said. “We had a lot of folks who said, ‘Oh, thank goodness, we were driving all the way to Bluffton to visit you, and now you’re in our backyard.’ It’s very encouraging, and the place looks great.”

For those who weren’t able to be among the first 100 customers, the new location will be handing out 2,000 free drink coupons until they run out, Cooke said. The coupons are provided at check-out and can be redeemed on a customer’s next visit.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

