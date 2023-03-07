March 7, 2023

On the calendar today is National Library Workers Day. The library is a wonderful place and this holiday is meant to show appreciation for the fantastic people who staff the libraries of the world. Check out a book and check out these latest headlines from the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Lexington
The critical lead in a Lexington homicide case that went unsolved for over a year came courtesy of new forensic technology, which Lexington investigators turned to after failing to identify a homicide victim for months.
At least 239 youths booked into Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers in 2022 weren’t the “significantly more violent” predators about whom Gov. Andy Beshear and legislators warn as they call for guards to be armed with tasers and pepper spray, according to a state database obtained by the Herald-Leader.
Instead, they were so-called “status offenders,” charged with minor, age-specific violations like truancy or running away from home. On average, they spent a week in custody, although five were locked up for a month or more in pre-trial detention.
Maysville was recently named the best southern small town in a reader’s choice competition by USA Today. With a population of about 8,700 as of 2021, Maysville boasts of many “small town delights.” It’s been a minute since I’ve visited, probably back when I was a kid, but I can personally attest that it’s a lovely place.
Also, the first GOP debate for the Kentucky gubernatorial primary is tonight. If you don’t have the time to watch it we’ve got you covered. Our Bluegrass Politics newsletter lands in inboxes tomorrow morning with highlights from the debate and more. Sign-up here.
