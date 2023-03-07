Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

March 7, 2023

By Andrew Henderson,

5 days ago

On the calendar today is National Library Workers Day. The library is a wonderful place and this holiday is meant to show appreciation for the fantastic people who staff the libraries of the world. Check out a book and check out these latest headlines from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lexington

The critical lead in a Lexington homicide case that went unsolved for over a year came courtesy of new forensic technology, which Lexington investigators turned to after failing to identify a homicide victim for months.

From the Herald-Leader’s Christoper Leacher this is how a DNA lab provided a breakthrough in a year-long Lexington homicide investigation .

Lexington native Colton Ryan steps back into the Broadway spotlight this month in “New York, New York,” as Jimmy Doyle, a role Robert De Niro played in the 1977 movie that inspired the new musical.

The musical also features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda , who created the Broadway smash hit, “Hamilton.”

Have you ever wondered what happens to the plastic bottle or cardboard you drop in the recycling bin? Well we did. Here are some of the possible items your recyclables might become , as well as tips on recycling properly.

More out of Lexington:

Around the Commonwealth

At least 239 youths booked into Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers in 2022 weren’t the “significantly more violent” predators about whom Gov. Andy Beshear and legislators warn as they call for guards to be armed with tasers and pepper spray, according to a state database obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Instead, they were so-called “status offenders,” charged with minor, age-specific violations like truancy or running away from home. On average, they spent a week in custody, although five were locked up for a month or more in pre-trial detention.

The Herald-Leader’s John Cheves has this story on the Kentucky kids who go to juvenile detention for lack of alternatives.

Maysville was recently named the best southern small town in a reader’s choice competition by USA Today. With a population of about 8,700 as of 2021, Maysville boasts of many “small town delights.” It’s been a minute since I’ve visited, probably back when I was a kid, but I can personally attest that it’s a lovely place.

Check out some of the amenities Maysville has to offer.

Also, the first GOP debate for the Kentucky gubernatorial primary is tonight. If you don’t have the time to watch it we’ve got you covered. Our Bluegrass Politics newsletter lands in inboxes tomorrow morning with highlights from the debate and more. Sign-up here.

Here’s what else is happening around Kentucky:

Sports

The 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 begins Wednesday as teams from around the state will square off to see who will capture Kentucky high school basketball’s ultimate prize.

Here are 16 things to think about as the state tournament returns to Rupp Arena.

And six schools have secured berths in next week’s high school basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena, with the remaining 11 in pursuit of regional titles Tuesday night. Take a look at the bracket as schools claim spots for next week’s state tourney.

More in the world of sports:

Scroll on for more news, sports and opinion from the Herald-Leader. See you back here tomorrow, same time and same place.

Click here to subscribe to the Herald-Leader’s assortment of newsletters. Follow the Herald-Leader on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok. Download our mobile app too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ohvp8_0lAhL6Rj00
Lexington Herald-Leader audience growth producer Andrew Henderson

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Allowing guns on Ky campuses will certainly make basketball games more interesting | Opinion
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Where will Kentucky be seeded in the NCAA Tournament? A last look at bracketology updates.
Lexington, KY7 hours ago
Why Kentucky coaches are excited about position that lost former five-star to transfer
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Selection Sunday is next. What to know about Kentucky’s outlook and other bracket tidbits.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
The Kentucky Wildcat that has rivals in ‘panic mode’ is as even-keeled as they come
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Razorbacks athletics director apologizes to UK student journalist over cell phone incident
Fayetteville, AR18 hours ago
Playing status of UK basketball’s Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick revealed for SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Actress will honor grandmother who ‘defied social convention’ with Central KY performances
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Kentucky’s trip to the SEC Tournament is a short one. Vanderbilt upsets UK in Nashville.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky finds bright side in early exit from SEC Tournament as topsy-turvy season goes on
Lexington, KY1 day ago
You’ll soon lose sleep due to daylight saving. Has Kentucky tried to change the practice?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
5 things you need to know from UK’s 80-73 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC tourney
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kentucky’s coaches have challenged Tayvion Robinson: ‘I expect him to make big strides’
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Will tournament time produce a breakout star for Kentucky? ‘I’m just going to be ready.’
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Everything John Calipari said after UK basketball’s one-and-done stay in the SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
‘We’re not gonna back down.’ McCracken County reaches finals showdown with Sacred Heart.
Lexington, KY23 hours ago
First Scouting Report: In SEC tourney opener, UK seeks ‘revenge’ on red-hot Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Will Cason Wallace play in the SEC Tournament? One more update before the games begin.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
These three key statistics have led to wins for Kentucky men’s basketball this season
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Undefeated Transylvania advances to its first women’s Final Four with victory over NYU
Lexington, KY5 hours ago
‘We want Big L!’ Petition seeks to roll back the clock on Lexington Legends’ name change
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college basketball
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Slideshow: Highlights from the Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals
Winchester, KY22 hours ago
What does Lexington do to upkeep city roads after they’re paved or repaired? We asked
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Ky’s proposed gun bills are bad enough. The process to pass them is even worse. | Opinion
Frankfort, KY3 days ago
Right player, right time, right result: Late long ball lifts UK softball in home opener.
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Everything Jerry Stackhouse said after Vandy scored a second win over UK in as many weeks
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy