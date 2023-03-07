March 7, 2023

On the calendar today is National Library Workers Day. The library is a wonderful place and this holiday is meant to show appreciation for the fantastic people who staff the libraries of the world. Check out a book and check out these latest headlines from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lexington

The critical lead in a Lexington homicide case that went unsolved for over a year came courtesy of new forensic technology, which Lexington investigators turned to after failing to identify a homicide victim for months.

From the Herald-Leader’s Christoper Leacher this is how a DNA lab provided a breakthrough in a year-long Lexington homicide investigation .

Lexington native Colton Ryan steps back into the Broadway spotlight this month in “New York, New York,” as Jimmy Doyle, a role Robert De Niro played in the 1977 movie that inspired the new musical.

The musical also features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda , who created the Broadway smash hit, “Hamilton.”

Have you ever wondered what happens to the plastic bottle or cardboard you drop in the recycling bin? Well we did. Here are some of the possible items your recyclables might become , as well as tips on recycling properly.

More out of Lexington:

Around the Commonwealth

At least 239 youths booked into Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers in 2022 weren’t the “significantly more violent” predators about whom Gov. Andy Beshear and legislators warn as they call for guards to be armed with tasers and pepper spray, according to a state database obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Instead, they were so-called “status offenders,” charged with minor, age-specific violations like truancy or running away from home. On average, they spent a week in custody, although five were locked up for a month or more in pre-trial detention.

The Herald-Leader’s John Cheves has this story on the Kentucky kids who go to juvenile detention for lack of alternatives.

Maysville was recently named the best southern small town in a reader’s choice competition by USA Today. With a population of about 8,700 as of 2021, Maysville boasts of many “small town delights.” It’s been a minute since I’ve visited, probably back when I was a kid, but I can personally attest that it’s a lovely place.

Check out some of the amenities Maysville has to offer.

Also, the first GOP debate for the Kentucky gubernatorial primary is tonight. If you don’t have the time to watch it we’ve got you covered. Our Bluegrass Politics newsletter lands in inboxes tomorrow morning with highlights from the debate and more. Sign-up here.

Here’s what else is happening around Kentucky:

Sports

The 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 begins Wednesday as teams from around the state will square off to see who will capture Kentucky high school basketball’s ultimate prize.

Here are 16 things to think about as the state tournament returns to Rupp Arena.

And six schools have secured berths in next week’s high school basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena, with the remaining 11 in pursuit of regional titles Tuesday night. Take a look at the bracket as schools claim spots for next week’s state tourney.

More in the world of sports:

What do you think of the new name for the Lexington Legends? Tell us in our poll.

Calipari says Wallace, two other UK players not practicing yet ahead of SEC Tournament

Scroll on for more news, sports and opinion from the Herald-Leader. See you back here tomorrow, same time and same place.

