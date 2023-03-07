Open in App
Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

DPS working crash on Hwy 80, CR 1310, traffic at a ‘crawl’

By Erica Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1AnG_0lAhKEfl00

MIDAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eastbound traffic along Highway 80 from Faudree to the intersection of CR 1310 is at a crawl and backed up for miles because of a crash involving at least three vehicles, including a semi-truck, a sedan, and one vehicle that has not been identified.

A witness at the scene said one vehicle involved in the crash has stalled on the train tracks nearby.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with officers with the Odessa Police Department are investigating the crash and helping with traffic control.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone injuries have been reported. Drivers in the area are asked to seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Monahans woman killed in roll-over crash
Monahans, TX3 days ago
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Odessa, TX22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Area News: Fatal 1-Vehicle Crashes Reported in Martin and Scurry County
Monahans, TX2 days ago
Residents worry as Midkiff Bridge demolition approaches
Midland, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX3 days ago
Early Morning Fire Near Odessa Damages 5 Homes
Odessa, TX1 day ago
New traffic light at Faudree, P Bar to go live Thursday
Odessa, TX3 days ago
OPD investigating auto burglary
Odessa, TX3 days ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Midland woman dies from injuries after crash
Midland, TX3 days ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX2 days ago
City of Odessa working on water main break
Odessa, TX3 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX3 days ago
Help DPS Capture These Remaining 6 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas
Midland, TX3 days ago
The Basin's Unsolved: Walking down the Sidewalk
Midland, TX4 days ago
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect(s)
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
MPD investigating another aggravated robbery
Midland, TX4 days ago
Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Steins Bar
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Big Spring PD requesting your assistance
Big Spring, TX5 days ago
Man accused of robbing woman using fake knife
Odessa, TX2 days ago
MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence
Midland, TX1 day ago
Odessan charged following alleged grab-and-dash at DK
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Woman hit by car on Midkiff
Midland, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy