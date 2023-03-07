Open in App
Peoria, AZ
Peoria Independent

Learn about succulents at Peoria's Sustainable U

5 days ago

Learn about succulents at the Thrifty Magnificent Cactus workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., March 22, at Rio Vista Recreation Center, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road.

Cacti are experts in not only surviving, but thriving in the Sonoran Desert. There are many types, shapes, sizes, and oh so many amazing blooms!

If sharp points have been holding you back from adding cactus to your landscape, some varieties of cacti are even friendly and spineless.

Take a class wth Peoria's desert horticulture expert, who will share species and types of cactus that can be thrifty star features in your landscape.

For more information, go here .

