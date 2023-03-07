Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Bryan College Station Eagle

Minnesota Vikings' KJ Osborn says he and three others helped save a man's life by pulling him away from burning car

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN,

5 days ago
Minnesota Vikings' star KJ Osborn says he and three other people helped save a man who was trapped inside a burning car in Austin, Texas,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Don't take funding from public schools
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL19 hours ago
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team wins two tournament games
College Station, TX1 day ago
College Station girls soccer team clinches playoff spot with shutout of Brenham
College Station, TX1 day ago
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team defeats Montgomery to claim second in district
Montgomery, TX1 day ago
Bryan boys soccer team falls 3-2 to Harker Heights in regular-season finale
Bryan, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy