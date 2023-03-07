Post Malone Fighting ‘Frivolous’ $787k Lawsuit Over Private Palimony Settlement With Ex-Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz

mega

Post Malone has demanded the lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz ’s lawyers be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper has asked a federal court judge to dismiss all claims brought by the law firm Martorell Law.

Last year, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend claiming the two conspired to stiff them on commissions.

Martorell Law said Ashlen hired them to go after Post for support after their 2018 breakup. The two dated for 3 years and Ashlen believed she was owed palimony from the rapper — which is a term for support paid to a partner after a split when the two parties were never married.

In the lawsuit , Martorell Law said Ashlen agreed to pay them a percentage of any settlement she reached with Post. The firm said it spent time on the case only to have Post convince Ashlen to drop her lawyers and work out a private settlement with him.

Martorell Law said Post agreed to pay Ashlen $ 350k to settle her claims , which the firm wants a cut of. The lawsuit not only seeks to be paid the commission, but the firm wants additional damages.

Recently, they asked for a default judgment against Post in the amount of $787k. Post rushed to court claiming he had only recently become aware of the lawsuit and had no intention of blowinf off the case.

The judge ordered that Post would have additional time to answer. Now, he has filed his response and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Post’s powerhouse lawyer Larry Stein filed the rapper’s answer in the case. In his filing, Post argued that any damages the firm suffered were caused by third parties outside his control — and were not caused by him.

Further, Post said the “alleged damages are speculative, vague, and/or uncertain.” He called the claims “frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation.”

Post demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out and the law firm not be awarded a dime from their complaint. The rapper’s ex Ashlen previously moved to dismiss the case. A judge has yet to rule.