Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Stevenson Ranch Robbery Suspect Detained After Stealing Multiple Products From Walmart

By Louie Diaz,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GonVg_0lAhEh9800

Deputies are investigating a Stevenson Ranch robbery after a man allegedly stole a bicycle from Walmart.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a Stevenson Ranch robbery at the Walmart on the 24500 block of The Old Road, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and a helmet and fled the location, according to Arriaga.

Around 10:10 a.m., deputies located a man matching the description of the suspect near the former Claim Jumper where he was detained, according to Arriaga.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Clarita, CA newsLocal Santa Clarita, CA
Person Stabbed, Killed In Newhall Assualt
Santa Clarita, CA1 hour ago
Man stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA5 hours ago
Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect arrested in 1997 murder of teller during bank robbery in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Fentanyl, Meth Recovered From Stevenson Ranch Convicted Felon
Stevenson Ranch, CA2 days ago
3 shot in Azusa, shooter on the run
Azusa, CA17 hours ago
'Like a war zone': Suspect inside police cruiser engages in shootout with Ontario officers
Ontario, CA1 day ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
1 hospitalized after shooting at a Redondo Beach mall
Redondo Beach, CA19 hours ago
Man wanted in series of armored vehicle robberies arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA2 days ago
House fire in Saugus prompts LAFD response
Santa Clarita, CA17 hours ago
Man barricaded in Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with LASD deputies, shooting at pedestrians
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
92-year-old woman abducted inside vehicle stolen from Hollywood found safe
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pasadena Man Faces Assault Charge for Ramming His Car into Woman’s After Collision
Pasadena, CA1 day ago
Santa Monica Police Investigating Possible Violent Attack on Female Driver
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Suspect arrested for hate crimes against Black people
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA1 day ago
Valinda standoff continues after shootout between armed man and LASD deputies
Valinda, CA20 hours ago
Abandoned baby found in Orange County gas station bathroom; woman arrested
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
6 teens arrested for alleged hate crime attack in Westminster
Westminster, CA1 day ago
Alleged serial killer charged in cold-case murders dies behind bars
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Newhall Man Arrested After Being Found In Stolen Vehicle
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Possible second suspect sought in El Sereno stabbings that left 17-year-old student dead: LAPD
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lawyers for city, LAPD officer, seek stay of wrongful death lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
$100,000 reward offered in fatal hit-and-run crash in Carson
Carson, CA3 days ago
Road rage suspect caught on camera arrested in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA3 days ago
Woman accused of embezzling $56,000 from employer
Ladera Ranch, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy