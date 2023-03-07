Open in App
Bemidji, MN
See more from this location?
bemidjinow.com

Myriad of Mayoral Motion: Bemidji City Council approves retaining outside counsel for the City Manager’s Performance evaluation

By Larissa Donovan,

5 days ago
After many motions, the Bemidji City Council approved retaining an attorney from Flaherty & Hood for the “execution of the process” for the City Manager’s...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy