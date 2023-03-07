Low-cost motor carrier Megabus is offering nonstop service between Detroit and Toronto, Ontario starting next month.

What's happening:

The bus company is partnering with Trailways of New York, to link the two cities. This partnership will allow for two trips daily between Detroit and Toronto, along with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London, and Paris, Ontario.

When it starts

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning April 5 on the Megabus web site.

What's it cost:

Megabus often has fare sales with many tickets as low as $1 for one-way travel. However, a quick check of the Detroit schedule shows that it runs about $45 each way on average to travel from Detroit to Toronto.

Where to find Megabus:

The trips to Toronto leave from the Miller Bus Stop at the Detroit Bus Station located at 1001 Howard St.

Do I need an Enhanced License to travel to Canada?

Yes, you'll need an enhanced driver's license or passport for travel to and from Canada.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Megabus offers travel from Detroit to Toronto starting in April