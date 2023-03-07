Ted Danson to reunite with 'Good Place' creator in 'Mole Agent' series

March 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday it has ordered a new series from creator Michael Schur, to star Ted Danson . The series will be based on the documentary film, The Mole Agent .

Ted Danson will star in a new series for Michael Schur. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The series reunites Schur and Danson after The Good Place . After The Good Place ended, Danson starred in Mr. Mayor for two seasons.

The Mole Agent was about a Chilean private investigator who hires a mole to move into a retirement facility to investigate elder abuse. It was nominated for Best Documentary at the 2021 Oscars.

Danson would play Charles, an American whom a PI hires to go undercover in a retirement facility. Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Schur previously developed Q-Force for Netflix and he is an executive producer of Aziz Ansari 's Master of None .

Schur is also executive producing Shea Serrano's series Primo for Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) and Hacks on HBO Max. He was also developing a Field of Dreams series which Peacock opted not to pick up , so Schur is shopping it around.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com