Credit Union of Georgia announces board member retirement

Barbara Bounds Selby announced her retirement from the Board of Directors at Credit Union of Georgia after 24 years of service.

The announcement was made at the credit union’s Annual Meeting on March 2. David Farmer, SVP of Restaurant Experience at Chick-fil-A, was elected in her place.

Selby first served on the Supervisor Committee for the credit union, followed by serving as a member of the Board of Directors for more than 20 years. She has a history of leadership with the Cobb County School District as Supervisor of the District’s School Counseling Program, followed by a career in Real Estate with Harry Norman Realtors.

