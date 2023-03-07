Open in App
Bethlehem, CT
Daily Voice

Man Pulls Gun On Bar Worker After Being Kicked Out: Bethlehem PD

By Mac Bullock,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw5SD_0lAhAskj00
City of Bethlehem police Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department

A Bethlehem man who was kicked out of a bar for fighting with other guests returned later that night brandishing a firearm, police claim.

It happened at Molly's Irish Grille and Sports Pub on East 4th Street early on Friday, March 3, city police said in a statement. Bar staff called authorities at around 1:30 a.m. to report that a belligerent customer who had been turned away had come back with a handgun.

The suspect was nowhere to be found when police arrived, so the officers left, the report says.

Then, at about 2 a.m., the wait staff called back to tell police that the suspect was spotted lurking in the parking lot behind the bar, authorities wrote. Police arrived but the man fled on foot, leading to a brief chase before his arrest.

Robert J. Del-Mese III, 21, was charged with illegal gun possession, unlicensed carry, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, evading, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, Bethlehem police said.

He remains in the Northampton County lockup in lieu of a $150,000 bail bond and will return to court for his preliminary hearing on March 17, according to state court filings.

