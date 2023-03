Benzinga

Guidewire Software Wins Conviction As Top Pick Courtesy Market Leadership & Cloud Transition, Analyst Says By Anusuya Lahiri, 5 days ago

By Anusuya Lahiri, 5 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterates Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) with an Outperform and a $90 price target. Guidewire delivered a solid overall quarter and prudent outlook, increasing Jaluria's conviction in ...