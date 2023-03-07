Gwen Stefani Shows off Edgy Cowboy-Themed Outfit in New Video

The star was inspired by her husband Blake Shelton's cowboy aesthetic.

Gwen Stefani is a style icon known for taking risks with fashion, and this time around, she let her husband Blake Shelton influence her look a bit.

The singer-songwriter shared a cowboy-inspired outfit with her typical edgy twist in a new video on Instagram.

Stefani captioned the Instagram update, "i luv cowboys, my cowboy luvs me :) gx #backtothehonkytonk ." While Stefani's shirt literally says that she loves cowboys, the star's likely referring to Shelton as well, adding a hashtag of the name of the country singer's tour.

Related: Gwen Stefani Glitters in 'Bejeweled' Bralette in BTS Footage From 'The Voice'

In the video, Stefani's cowboy tank top is black and sheer, showing off her bra underneath, and she paired it with black leather pants and feathered high-heeled black boots.

The singer's blonde hair is in a tight updo, with various necklaces and bracelets as accessories.

The 53-year-old also tagged stylist Rob Zangardi and the clothing line she's wearing, Cowboys of Habit. To create her stunning makeup look, featuring intense winged eyeliner and her trademark red lip, Stefani used her own line, GXVE Beauty.

Shelton is currently on his Back To The Honky Tonk tour, and while Stefani isn't officially touring with him, she surprised fans with a duet performance of their song “Nobody But You" at the show in Florida.

Related: Blake Shelton Delights Fans With Pre-Show Line Dance Warmup

Stefani filmed her Instagram video in what looks like Shelton's tour bus, so it's likely that she has been traveling with him for at least part of his spring tour.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight backstage at his Alabama show, Shelton said of spending time away from his wife, "It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

He added, "I try to limit [touring] as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."

Next: Gwen Stefani Glimmers in Hot Pink Sequin Mini Dress for Duet With Blake Shelton