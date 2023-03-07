BRB, Cool-Mom Staple the Lululemon Everwhere Belt Bag is Back in Stock, and the Colors Are Sooo Good

At $38 and in a ton of cool colors, it's going fast.

Fanny packs may have been a polarizing thing back in the aughts. But these days, they're a cool mom staple. Maybe it's because mommy wars have almost reached a ceasefire. These days, you-do-you-mama is a vibe, and judgment is clearly left to your mother-in-law .

That's extended to fashion, too. "It" Belt Bags let you go out sans pockets but don't weigh you down like an oversized bag (and, once the kids are out of diapers, you truly don't need an oversized bag — unless you want one. Then, you do you.).

When it comes to fanny packs, none have had the appeal of the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. It's worn over the shoulder. But a fanny pack by any other name is still a fanny pack. And it's still stylish as all get out.

Celebrity mom Kristen Bell is a huge fan. Even non-moms like Lucy Hale love it (hey, they love our jeans , too).

But the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag goes out of stock faster than toilet paper and eggs. And you know what? It's almost as essential. So, cue the Internet rejoicing when it recently came back in stock.

Why is the Everywhere Belt Bag so popular?

The Everywhere Belt Bag is a viral sensation. The #lululemonbeltbag has more than 96.2 million TikTok views . Users who manage to nab the hard-to-come-by bags show them off like Taylor Swift tickets.

It's not just dancing TikTokers who love the bag. Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale and Camila Cabello are among the celebs who have been spotted with the Everywhere Belt Bag.

There are so many reasons why celebs and TikTokers alike have embraced the famous lululemon pouch. At 1 liter, it's large enough to hold life 's essentials (phone, keys and Chapstick) but small enough to keep you from feeling like you're lugging a small suitcase. It's also water-resistant.

When it comes to lululemon products, the Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the more accessible ones. Some colorways are only $38, making it easy to stock up — and sell out, making the bag a novelty.

What makes this release different?

Typically, lululemon restocks one or two colorways of its Everywhere Belt Bag each month. But this time around, the athleisure giant is in stock in 13 colors. Some, like black , go with everything every day. But some available colors are perfect for the warm weather ahead, like pink pastel , or so-hot solar orange/white . And emerald ice has "St. Patty's Day" written all over it.

Where can you purchase it?

Rejoice, the Everywhere Belt Bag is restocked in 13 colorways, including true navy and electric lemon , right on the brand's website for $38-$48. There's also a 2L bag ($48) for people with more stuff or plus-sized phones or a mini in orange, trench/black and black ($38) for people who want to travel even lighter. The brand also has a resale program. Though there don't appear to be any Everywhere Belt Bags in stock, it's worth keeping an eye on.

Amazon

You can snag the Everywhere Belt Bag in black on Amazon for $44.89, a 31% markdown from its usual price. It's currently available in silver for 50% off ($44.99) and selling fast. A neo-mint hue , which isn't available at lululemon right now, is down 33% from $70 to $46.99.

Resale

There is a decent amount of Everywhere Belt Bags (particularly black ones) on eBay . Poshmark has some colorful options, including neon green and pale raspberry.

When Will it Be Back in Stock?

Get the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag while it's in stock. It's unclear when the brand plans to add more again. Usually, lululemon adds more in stock about once per month, but not 13 colors worth. The brand usually restocks one or two colorways.

Latest Colors

