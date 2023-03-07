Camila Alves Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Her and Matthew McConaughey's Kids

The model and actor's kids are their mini me's.

Camila Alves stepped out with her two oldest children for Paris Fashion Week!



The model, 41, made a rare appearance with her kids, whom she shares with Matthew McConaughey , 53, during the Stella McCartney fashion show in the City of Love.



The trio all coordinated in mostly all-white for the event, with Levi , 14, rocking a plaid black and white sweat suit underneath a white jacket. He looked just like his father with his brown and blonde curly hair as he posed for a photo with his mom and sister .



Vida , 13, opted for a white t-shirt with sleeves that reached her elbows and a matching skirt that tied the look together. She rocked a pair of beige boots with her curly brown locks perfectly framing her face.



Alves donned a chic white pantsuit with a cropped blazer and a black bralette underneath. She accessorized her ensemble with a boho-style beige hat and a pair of snakeskin booties.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In addition to Levi and Vida, Alves and McConaughey also share 10-year-old son Livingston who was pictured with the Interstellar actor just last week .



While the actor and model tend to be rather quiet when it comes to their personal lives, they have been giving fans more of a glimpse into special moments with their children as of late.



Last week, Alves took to Instagram to share a photo of McConaughey cutting Livingston's hair. The couple's youngest son sat in a barber chair while the actor snipped away at his tresses. Levi stood off to the side, watching his father's masterpiece come to life .



McConaughey also shared a photo of Levi's surfing excursion, where he had bandages covering his back. "Surf souvenirs," he quipped in the caption.



We love to see all of this family bonding time from the Alves-McConaughey clan!