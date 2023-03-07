Bison viewing deck opens at the Fort Worth Nature Center

Guests will be able to view the bison from two new decks — one standing 8-ft-tall and another 14-ft-tall . The decks will be accessible by ramps and connect two existing trails at the nature center.
Bison at the Refuge 🦬
The bison herd — the only of its kind in North Texas — has roamed the refuge for 50 years . According to the nature center , the bison are an important part of the land management program as they graze in five pastures totaling ~210 acres.
The nature center said the viewing decks will provide additional space for education programs and other events to expand the visitor experience.
Visit the refuge at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd. to check out the 3,621-acre preserve with 20 miles of hiking trails.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.
Comments / 0