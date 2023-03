Bison viewing deck opens at the Fort Worth Nature Center

A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, March 9. | Rendering courtesy of Fort Worth Nature Center

Bison at the Refuge 🦬

A newwill officially open at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge this week.Guests will be able to view the bison from two new decks — one standingand another. The decks will be accessible by ramps and connect two existing trails at the nature center.The bison herd — the only of its kind in North Texas — has roamed the refuge for. According to the nature center , the bison are an important part of the land management program as they graze in five pastures totaling ~210 acres.The nature center said the viewing decks will provide additional space forand other events to expand the visitor experience.Visit the refuge at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd. to check out the 3,621-acre preserve with 20 miles of hiking trails.A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.