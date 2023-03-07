Open in App
The Comeback

Potential Jimmy Garoppolo destination revealed

By Sam Neumann,

5 days ago
While the Houston Texans are likely to select a quarterback in the first round of next month’s NFL Draft, they also reportedly have their eye on the veteran QB market. With Davis Mills as the only quarterback on Houston’s roster under contract for 2023, it’s fair to say that the Texans are in the market for a veteran.

According to CBS Sports, there is a push from within the Texans organization to not only sign Jimmy Garoppolo but play the two-time Super Bowl champion, while drafting a quarterback at some point in the first round. The plan would be for the first-round rookie to sit form for the year and grow. That is what sources have told the platform’s lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who reports that the Texans have a bevy of interest in adding Garappolo.

Here’s what Jones had to say in his insider notes Tuesday morning about the potential addition of Garoppolo:

Houston picks at No. 2 and 12 with more than $40 million in cap space right now, so the Texans could easily fit their quarterback of the future into the team beside the quarterback of the now if it’s Garoppolo.

The Texans hired Bobby Slowik from the Niners to be their offensive coordinator. Who better to execute that offense quickly and efficiently than a healthy Garoppolo, who knows the head coach and offensive coordinator from his time in the Bay Area and the general manager from his time in New England?

We’ll have to see how the quarterback market plays out, as the Aaron Rodgers domino is an important one. If Rodgers elects to return to Green Bay, Garoppolo could then be a contingency plan for the New York Jets, who wouldn’t have a top pick waiting in the wings. Regardless, Garoppolo’s connection to the coaching staff and front office in Houston is a factor that cannot be ruled out.

