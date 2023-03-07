Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Nick Saban sounds off on controversial rule changes

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Flvoq_0lAh2h2F00

The NCAA is considering several rule changes in an effort to speed up college football games, including keeping the clock running on first downs and incomplete passes. While Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is interested in one of the proposed rule changes, he has a problem with the other.

During an interview with Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated, Nick Saban revealed that he is in favor of keeping the clock rolling on first downs, but not on incomplete passes.

“I’m kind of for the first down thing, but I’m an old NFL guy,” Saban said. “I’m not quite as in favor of the incomplete pass. You throw a pass 50 yards down the field, it takes people time to get back, and now the clock is running?”

Saban sees another aspect of the game that he thinks takes too much time: video replay.

“If you talk to the fans, they think the game stoppages for [replay] review are too long. What the NFL has done, where the guy doesn’t go over and always has to look in the thing and that decision gets made by video review quickly, I think that would help it. I lived in the NFL where you had to throw the flag out there [to challenge]. You don’t have time. Unless it’s an obvious mistake, you really don’t have time between plays. And if the other team knows there’s a controversy, they are going to go fast so you have less time.

I like the college system better. I think it needs to be implemented in a better way.”

We’ll have to see what kind of changes the NCAA officially makes. For what it’s worth, the league is no longer considering allowing the clock to run after an incomplete pass.

[ Sports Illustrated ]

The post Nick Saban sounds off on controversial rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tuscaloosa, AL newsLocal Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama fan’s disgusting shirt goes viral at SEC tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
Charles Barkley reacts to Brandon Miller situation
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Speedy 11-year-old offered college football scholarship
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Umpire suspended after absolutely horrible call ends game
Itta Bena, MS20 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
John Calipari blasted after Kentucky’s latest disappointment
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
College baseball umpire’s absolutely terrible calls going viral
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings make shocking move
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Softball world in awe of monster tape-measure HR
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
New, huge Aaron Rodgers – Jets trade update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Big Ten coach emerges as leading candidate for Big East job
Washington, DC1 day ago
Kyle McCord gets honest about replacing CJ Stroud
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Top free agent gives clear opinion about Cleveland Browns
Cleveland, OH47 minutes ago
Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks take rivalry to insane level
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Super Bowl winning WR reportedly changing teams
Houston, TX1 day ago
Controversial Olivia Dunne marketing campaign is a huge success
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO1 day ago
Urban Meyer reveals unfortunate truth about Ohio State QB competition
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Horrible call ruins amazing poster dunk in Pac-12 Championship
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Anthony Richardson has a message for NFL teams
Gainesville, FL37 minutes ago
Derek Carr reveals big reason he signed with New Orleans
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
3 teams reportedly interested in Jimmy Garoppolo
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy