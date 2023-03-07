Norfolk Southern worker killed after train collides with dump truck in Ohio

A Norfolk Southern employee was killed after a train hit a dump truck in Ohio Tuesday.

The accident happened on a rail line that runs through the Cleveland area at around 1 a.m., WKYC reports.

A spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs, part of the area the rail line runs through, told WKYC the accident is “being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern.”

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Louis Shuster, 46.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, WKYC reports.

This is the third Norfolk Southern incident in Ohio in just over a month.

On Feb. 3, 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine , just under an hour drive from Pittsburgh. The train was carrying vinyl chloride in some of the cars and burned for days before a controlled release was executed.

Over the weekend on March 4, around 20 cars of another Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Clark County Fairgrounds near Springfield, Ohio.

