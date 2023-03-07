2 Capitol riot defendants accused of violently attacking Capitol Police officers tampered with their ankle monitors and are now on the run, FBI says
By Kenneth Niemeyer,
5 days ago
A judge issued an arrest warrant for two Capitol riot defendants who were on house arrest.
Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson are accused of hitting police on Jan. 6, 2021, court docs show.
Pollock is the sister of Jonathan Pollock, a January 6 defendant who has been missing since 2021.
A federal judge issued warrants for the arrest of two January 6 Capitol riot defendants who went missing on Monday.
Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III are both accused of several charges, including assaulting Capitol officers, theft of government property, entry to restricted grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, court documents show.
Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI's Lakeland, Florida office, said the bureau learned Pollock and Hutchinson had "tampered with or removed" the ankle monitors used to track them and notified the court after they couldn't locate either of them, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The Lakeland, Florida, FBI field office, and an attorney for Pollock did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment on Tuesday. A public defender representing Hutchinson declined to comment.
Hutchinson is accused of helping Jonathan Pollock grab a fence to push their way through the crowd, giving rioters "unobstructed access to the line of police officers", according to court documents . Hutchinson is also accused of squaring off in a "fighting stance" with police officers and throwing punches at them, according to the affidavit.
Olivia Pollock is accused of holding a flag pole between police and rioters and trying to pull a baton from a Capitol Police officer's belt, according to the affidavit. She also "reaches out and strikes" an officer on body camera footage, elbows him in the chest, and attempts to take his baton a second time, according to the affidavit.
