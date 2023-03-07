Open in App
Florida State
2 Capitol riot defendants accused of violently attacking Capitol Police officers tampered with their ankle monitors and are now on the run, FBI says

By Kenneth Niemeyer,

5 days ago

Court photos of Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

United States District Court for the District of Columbia

  • A judge issued an arrest warrant for two Capitol riot defendants who were on house arrest.
  • Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson are accused of hitting police on Jan. 6, 2021, court docs show.
  • Pollock is the sister of Jonathan Pollock, a January 6 defendant who has been missing since 2021.

A federal judge issued warrants for the arrest of two January 6 Capitol riot defendants who went missing on Monday.

Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III are both accused of several charges, including assaulting Capitol officers, theft of government property, entry to restricted grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, court documents show.

Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI's Lakeland, Florida office, said the bureau learned Pollock and Hutchinson had "tampered with or removed" the ankle monitors used to track them and notified the court after they couldn't locate either of them, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The Lakeland, Florida, FBI field office, and an attorney for Pollock did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment on Tuesday. A public defender representing Hutchinson declined to comment.

Pollock is the sister of Jonathan Daniel Pollock, another January 6 defendant the FBI has been searching for since June 2021. In March 2022, the FBI offered a $15,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts. He was caught on body camera footage charging toward police officers and hitting them with flagpoles and a riot shield , according to an affidavit.

Hutchinson is accused of helping Jonathan Pollock grab a fence to push their way through the crowd, giving rioters "unobstructed access to the line of police officers", according to court documents . Hutchinson is also accused of squaring off in a "fighting stance" with police officers and throwing punches at them, according to the affidavit.

Olivia Pollock is accused of holding a flag pole between police and rioters and trying to pull a baton from a Capitol Police officer's belt, according to the affidavit. She also "reaches out and strikes" an officer on body camera footage, elbows him in the chest, and attempts to take his baton a second time, according to the affidavit.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes connected to the January 6 Capitol insurrection so far while at least 476 have pleaded guilty to charges related to the riot.

