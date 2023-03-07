What is Holi? Why is it celebrated? What to know about the Hindu festival of colors

At celebrations for the ancient Hindu festival of Holi, you might see bonfires, colorful powders flow through the air, dancing and other festivities.

The holiday marks the advent of springtime in India, Nepal and communities around the world, and it’s also a time to gather with family and loved ones. Dalpat Rajpurohit, an assistant professor in the Department of Asian Studies at The University of Texas at Austin, explained that these traditions are rooted in Hindu texts and stories honoring devotion to deities, love and more.

"Holi is one of the two main festivals in India related with the religion Hinduism,” Rajpurohit said, alongside Diwali, the festival of lights that usually falls in October or November.

Here's what you need to know about Holi.

When is Holi?

Holi, which is known as a festival of love or a festival of color, is on Wednesday, March 8. It falls in the month known as Falgun, and typically comes in March.

What is Holi?

The holiday is tied to several stories from Hindu texts, but Rajpurohit explained that one story celebrates devotion.

In the classic narrative, the arrogant, powerful Hiranyakashipu ordered that “in his kingdom everyone will worship him, everyone will be devoted to him,” Rajpurohit said.

But his son, Prahlad, was “devoted to the Hindu god Vishnu, so he was very angry at him.”

Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son, ultimately telling his sister, Holika to “take Prahlad into her lap and sit in a bonfire.” They believed she would be protected from the fire, while Prahlad would be burned, but instead the son was saved.

20th century painting of Krishna and Radha. Bequest of Cora Timken Burnett, 1956 / Metropolitan Museum of Art

Some also consider the holiday a reference to Lord Krishna and his love for Radha, a Hindu goddess.

How is Holi celebrated?

Celebrations can vary depending on the region in India, but one of the most common celebrations is having a bonfire on the eve of Holi, a reference to Holika.

Typically the next day, “the color throwing celebration happens,” he said, where people will go to each other’s homes or a community space and “throw colors on each other, which celebrates the mood, the blooming of the flower, the coming of the spring season, season of joy.”

Sometimes people celebrating Holi will used colored powders, colored waters or other substances in the vivid celebrations. Festivities can also include drumming, singing and dancing.

People in different regions in India also make and eat different foods in honor of Holi, Rajpurohit noted. One common dish in northern parts of the country is gujia, a sweet pastry with fillings that can be fried.

