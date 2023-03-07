Driver in custody after chase from Pearl to Jackson

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pearl police arrested a driver after a chase on Tuesday, March 7.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said officers tried to stop a black Dodge Challenger that didn’t have a license plate on Interstate 20.

According to Flynn, officers chased the vehicle into Jackson with the assistance of Capitol police. The vehicle wrecked near the intersection of Prentiss Street and Fortification Street. No one was injured.

The driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Undra Harper, was arrested at the scene.

Flynn said Harper had multiple warrants out of Hinds County and one from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

In the Pearl incident, he was charged with no tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana, illegal tint, giving false information and felony fleeing.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.