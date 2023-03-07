Open in App
Pearl, MS
WJTV 12

Driver in custody after chase from Pearl to Jackson

By Malaysia McCoy,

5 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pearl police arrested a driver after a chase on Tuesday, March 7.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said officers tried to stop a black Dodge Challenger that didn’t have a license plate on Interstate 20.

Jackson State student arrested for two rape incidents

According to Flynn, officers chased the vehicle into Jackson with the assistance of Capitol police. The vehicle wrecked near the intersection of Prentiss Street and Fortification Street. No one was injured.

The driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Undra Harper, was arrested at the scene.

Flynn said Harper had multiple warrants out of Hinds County and one from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

In the Pearl incident, he was charged with no tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana, illegal tint, giving false information and felony fleeing.

