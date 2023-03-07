Police: Iowa man tracked ex-wife using Apple AirTag
By Kelly Maricle,
5 days ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing a charge for allegedly putting an Apple AirTag in his ex-wife’s vehicle in order to track her location.
Joseph Gentile, 43, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on a charge of trespass 1st offense-camera/electronic surveillance devices. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Gentile’s ex-wife discovered the AirTag on February 19, wrapped in duct tape and tucked into the jack compartment of her vehicle.
