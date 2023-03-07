Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

White House press briefing to discuss Mexico kidnapping, deaths

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMst1_0lAgz8r200

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Two United States citizens were reported missing after a violent abduction in Matamoros, Mexico. Today, it was announced that two had been found dead and two others were alive.

The incident is expected to be discussed in a White House press briefing scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Virginia to audit Appalachian Power over electricity rate hike

“Of the four, two of them are dead, one person is wounded and the other is alive and right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going for them for give the corresponding support,” said Tamaulipas Gov. Amrico Villarreal.

For more information on the incident, click here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Virginia doctor sentenced after illegally distributing substances following Fairfax overdose death
Washington, DC3 days ago
Richmond FBI warns of new cryptocurrency scam on the rise
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY4 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Police identify Richmond woman killed in Southside shooting
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Four Richmond children shot in the city in two separate incidents Friday night
Richmond, VA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
55-year-old man dies in Richmond northside shooting
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘I am begging you, lock it up’: Richmond mayor mourns 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond weekend homicide victim identified
Richmond, VA2 days ago
3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
At least eight dead after two boats capsize near San Diego, officials say
San Diego, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy