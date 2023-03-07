Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
KRMG

Founder of Love’s Travel Stops dies at 85

By Skyler Cooper,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfgO7_0lAgxRDw00

They may not be in the Tulsa metro, but if you’ve traveled out of town in almost any direction you’ve probably stopped at or at least seen a Love’s Travel Stop.

The man who started it all, Tom Love, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to the Love’s website , Tom Love started with one store near Oklahoma City in 1964 and grew the company to 600 locations across the country.

The company said it was Tom who first had the idea to combine self-service gas and groceries in one place.

“Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy, his children Frank, Greg, Jenny and Laura, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and two more on the way.” The company wrote.

Read more about Tom Love here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sapulpa Father Wants Families Of Wreck Victims To Know They Aren't Alone
Sapulpa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa Zoo asking for $37.6M in funding from ‘Improve our Tulsa’
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Family, Friends Remember Teens Killed In Creek County Crash
Sapulpa, OK2 days ago
Man shot with his own gun while changing clothes
Broken Arrow, OK23 hours ago
Tom Hanks is coming to Tulsa
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain & storms Saturday; cool & dry Sunday
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Red Oak man dies after crashing car into tree, troopers say
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Woman arrested for trying to use fake ID to withdraw money at Jenks bank
Jenks, OK2 days ago
Video: Tulsa police arrest 2 people for trafficking marijuana laced with fentanyl
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
1 Hospitalized, 1 In Custody After Multi-Vehicle Crash Along I-44 in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Tulsa Man Accused Of Molesting 3 Underage Girls
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Okmulgee Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For 2021 Murder
Okmulgee, OK2 days ago
Man shot by Tulsa police officer outside bar dies days later
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
OHP: Three people dead after their car slams into tree
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Driver goes 80mph in school zone; hospitalized after crash
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
3 Killed, 1 Injured In Creek County Crash
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Prosecutors Charge Sand Springs Woman Accused Of Molesting Boy
Sand Springs, OK5 days ago
Retired Police Officer Reacts To Body Camera Video Released By TPD
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 15-year-old boy last seen in Glenpool
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
Sand Springs Restaurant Closed After Car Crashes Into Building
Sand Springs, OK5 days ago
Police: Meth, fentanyl found during stolen truck investigation
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Tulsa police searching for person of interest allegedly involved in financial crime
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Woman Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment; Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
3 teens dead, 1 critically hurt in Sapulpa crash
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Authorities Involved In Overnight Chase In Mayes Co.
Locust Grove, OK5 days ago
Driver sentenced to 30 years in prison after drag racing death
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa attorney explains sentence reversal element of SQ820
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
Victim's Family Speaks Out After Teen Who Caused Deadly Wreck Gets Sentenced
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Officers arrest man with hatchet outside Wagoner police station
Wagoner, OK5 days ago
Gov. Stitt, Attorney General comment on Oklahoma's rejection of State Question 820
Tulsa, OK4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy