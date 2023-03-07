Founder of Love’s Travel Stops dies at 85

They may not be in the Tulsa metro, but if you’ve traveled out of town in almost any direction you’ve probably stopped at or at least seen a Love’s Travel Stop.

The man who started it all, Tom Love, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to the Love’s website , Tom Love started with one store near Oklahoma City in 1964 and grew the company to 600 locations across the country.

The company said it was Tom who first had the idea to combine self-service gas and groceries in one place.

“Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy, his children Frank, Greg, Jenny and Laura, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and two more on the way.” The company wrote.

Read more about Tom Love here