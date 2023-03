fox2detroit.com

Michigan family doctor arrested after planning to pay 15-year-old $200 for sex, sheriff says By Jessica Dupnack, 5 days ago

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family doctor who practices in Saginaw is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex. According to ...