Tampa, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The underrated silver lining to the Bucs' 2023 offseason

By Luke Easterling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIXly_0lAgvSJv00

Let’s be honest, this offseason isn’t going to be much for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They’re projected to be around $60 million over the salary cap right now, and they’ve got a long list of key free agents on both sides of the ball.

It’s safe to say that most of those 22 unrestricted free agents will be playing elsewhere next season, as the Bucs do their best to make cost-effective moves to make sure they can stay under the cap in 2023.

But while it’ll be hard to see some of those big names walk in free agency this year, the underrated silver lining to an offseason full of departures and thin on top-shelf replacements should help the Bucs quickly reload their roster in the coming years.

That’s because Tampa Bay should be in line for a hearty helping of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9xS3_0lAgvSJv00
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cornerback Jamel Dean should get a massive contract from another team on the open market, which should easily net the Bucs an extra third-rounder in next year’s draft. There are other free agents on their list who could sign big enough deals to land them additional comp picks, as well.

In the past, the Bucs have cancelled out potential comp picks by making enough qualifying moves of their own in free agency to count against the formula that awards the additional selections. That’s not likely to be the case this year, as the Bucs will be lucky to retain even their cheapest free agents, as well as scour the bargain bin for any new additions to replace the players they can’t afford to bring back.

So, while it’ll hurt to see some of those familiar names heading elsewhere this offseason, and perhaps frustrating to watch the Bucs sit on the sidelines until the latter stages of free agency this time around, it should pay off in a big way next offseason.

