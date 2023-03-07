Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Chaske Spencer Join ‘Wind River’ Sequel

Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer are set to star in the sequel to Wind River .

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland is helming Wind River: The Next Chapter , with Patrick Massett and John Zinman having penned the screenplay. Martin Sensmeier was earlier announced to star in and reprise his role as Chip Hanson in the Castle Rock Entertainment sequel to the acclaimed 2017 crime drama, which was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan and starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Wind River: The Next Chapter is shooting in Calgary.

Clarke most recently starred in HBO’s Catherine the Great limited series, opposite Helen Mirren. He can next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures. Eastwood was last seen in Amazon’s romantic comedy I Want You Back , alongside Gina Rodriguez. He also starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost and will appear in the next installment of Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.

Spencer most recently starred as Eli Whipp opposite Emily Blunt in Amazon Prime Video’s Western miniseries The English. His previous credits include Wild Indian and Netflix ’s Marvel Jessica Jones series.

Wind River: The Next Chapter will see terror rise on the Wind River reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI enlists Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service, to get in the middle of a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the reservation he calls home.

The film is being produced by Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, and Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Executive producer credits are shared by Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard and Hernan Narea.

Clarke is represented by CAA and Robert Stein Management. Eastwood is represented by UTA and LBI Entertainment. Spencer is represented by CESD Talent Agency and ATA Management.

