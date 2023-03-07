Open in App
Arizona State
ABC15 Arizona

Gov. Hobbs names new director of the Department of Child Safety

By Hector Gonzales, Associated Press,

5 days ago
Governor Katie Hobbs has named a new director for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

On Monday, the governor released a statement announcing David Lujan will head the department saying, “David has led a career of defending and building up communities here in Arizona so that families can have happy and successful lives.”

Lujan has previously worked as president and CEO of Children's Action Alliance, a nonprofit organization that is an independent voice that identifies and eliminates barriers to the well-being of children and families and creates opportunities through partnerships and policy solutions.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Arizona families and work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable state that will benefit all of us,” Director Lujan said.

Lujan has worked in government before and served as a member of the State and House of Representatives in Arizona between 2005 and 2013.

“His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction,” stated Governor Hobbs.

Hobbs withdrew her first Child Safety Department nominee last month.

Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the Committee on Director Nominations, said Matthew Stewart made some questionable moves on consulting contracts during the first few weeks of his appointed tenure. Hobbs, a Democrat, also withdrew her pick for Arizona Department of Health Services director after the nominations committee voted against recommending Dr. Theresa Cullen to the full Senate.

