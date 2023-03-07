Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Aaron Rodgers in 'talks' with the New York Jets: Report

By Julia Marshall,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkx8n_0lAgsG9U00

Aaron Rodgers has been given permission to speak with the New York Jets about a possible trade, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

A huge question mark remains around the Packers quarterback but it seems answers could be coming soon.

ESPN is reporting Rodgers has met with the Jets more than once, but the details of their conversations are not known other than they may be discussing a potential trade.

Members of the Jets organization flew out to California on Tuesday to meet with Rodgers. They reportedly flew back to New York Tuesday night.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rodgers took part in a four-day darkness retreat that he hoped would help make his decision on the future a bit more clear.

Even with the conversations between Rodgers and the Jets, it's still possible that Rodgers chooses to stay with the Packers or retire from the NFL altogether.

Currently, Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. It would be his 18th season in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers says he is going on 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a special retreat in which he will contemplate his future while in total darkness for four days, TMJ4 News previously reported.

While on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the MVP said that "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future."

Rodgers said, "To take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness."

As Rodgers explains it, he will be in total darkness for four nights. He will be inside a small house (he did not disclose where). And he said you can leave if you no longer want the experience.

Rodgers said he has friends who had a profound experience with darkness/isolation retreats.

Rodgers said, "it's something that has been on my radar for a few years now. I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of what I was doing after this season."

The quarterback said there is a slot for someone to give you food and drink. But the house doesn't come with normal comforts, like music, Rodgers said.

Luckily, there is a bathroom, according to the Packers quarterback.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Mark Murphy's comments fuel speculation on Aaron Rodgers' future
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Lopez comes up big, Bucks edge short-handed Nets 118-113
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee shelter needs help finding forever homes
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Life on the world's largest navy base, Naval Station Norfolk
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
A 24/7 Sheboygan daycare opens its doors after years of debate
Sheboygan, WI4 days ago
The nitty-gritty of Milwaukee's construction projects slated for 2023
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Project Drive Safer: Unreasonably loud muffler noises are illegal in Wisconsin
New Berlin, WI4 days ago
Free 10-week culinary arts and job readiness programs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
MPS committee to consider study on revising instructional model
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
MPS school board member renews push to study school week changes
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy