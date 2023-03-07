Aaron Rodgers in 'talks' with the New York Jets: Report

Aaron Rodgers has been given permission to speak with the New York Jets about a possible trade, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

A huge question mark remains around the Packers quarterback but it seems answers could be coming soon.

ESPN is reporting Rodgers has met with the Jets more than once, but the details of their conversations are not known other than they may be discussing a potential trade.

Members of the Jets organization flew out to California on Tuesday to meet with Rodgers. They reportedly flew back to New York Tuesday night.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rodgers took part in a four-day darkness retreat that he hoped would help make his decision on the future a bit more clear.

Even with the conversations between Rodgers and the Jets, it's still possible that Rodgers chooses to stay with the Packers or retire from the NFL altogether.

Currently, Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. It would be his 18th season in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers says he is going on 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a special retreat in which he will contemplate his future while in total darkness for four days, TMJ4 News previously reported.

While on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the MVP said that "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future."

Rodgers said, "To take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness."

As Rodgers explains it, he will be in total darkness for four nights. He will be inside a small house (he did not disclose where). And he said you can leave if you no longer want the experience.

Rodgers said he has friends who had a profound experience with darkness/isolation retreats.

Rodgers said, "it's something that has been on my radar for a few years now. I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of what I was doing after this season."

The quarterback said there is a slot for someone to give you food and drink. But the house doesn't come with normal comforts, like music, Rodgers said.

Luckily, there is a bathroom, according to the Packers quarterback.

