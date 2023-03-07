Open in App
Rome, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Rome 13-year-old dies after being hit by car on Elmer Hill Road

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwC9z_0lAgsAr800

A 13-year-old from Rome has died after she was struck by a car while walking on Elmer Hill Road on Saturday evening.

Crystal S. Seymour died from her injuries Tuesday morning, the Rome City School District said in a Facebook post.

New York State Police said they reported to Elmer Hill Road, just south of Williams Road, in Rome just after 7 p.m. Saturday, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on Elmer Hill Road. Seymour was walking southbound in the middle of the road, police said, when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver immediately pulled over, contacted 911, and began to render aid to the victim, troopers said. Two teenage boys who were walking with the victim also ran over to assist.

Seymour was transported at the scene by AMCARE ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The driver was tested by a Drug Recognition Expert which showed negative results for any alcohol/drug impairment, troopers said. No charges have been filed. Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by Rome Police Department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Two men are shot multiple times on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, NY6 hours ago
13-year-old girl hit by car in Rome dies from injuries
Rome, NY5 days ago
13-year-old critical after being hit by car in Rome
Rome, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire On Lee Boulevard Sends One To Hospital
Utica, NY1 day ago
1 treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in North Utica
Utica, NY1 day ago
ARC Herkimer Bus Driver Arrested By State Police
Frankfort, NY2 days ago
State police arrest 3 remaining suspects in Hamilton home invasion
Hamilton, NY2 days ago
State Police Arrest 3 More In Madison County Home Invasion And Robbery
Rochester, NY2 days ago
TOWPD: Man allegedly drove with revoked privilege
Bridgewater, NY2 days ago
NYSP: Three Rochester teens arrested in connection to home invasion in Hamilton
Rochester, NY2 days ago
WATCH: NYS troopers save dog from house fire
Johnstown, NY1 day ago
Woman accused of stealing alcohol from Whitesboro drugstore
Whitesboro, NY2 days ago
Watertown shooting victims released from hospital
Watertown, NY3 days ago
Syracuse man accused of assaulting wife and endangering a young child
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Police involved in standoff on Phelps Street in Oneida
Oneida, NY3 days ago
Third victim dead after Main Street Armory crowd surge, identified
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Utica Girl, 15, Reported Missing
Utica, NY3 days ago
Hamilton home invasion investigation leads state police to Rome
Rome, NY4 days ago
2 charged in Hamilton home invasion
Hamilton, NY4 days ago
24-year-old woman identified in fatal Bridgeport car crash
Bridgeport, NY5 days ago
UPDATE: Missing Syracuse man found
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Juvenile breaks out of transport vehicle at Oneida County Correctional
Oriskany, NY4 days ago
Help Police Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Oneida, NY3 days ago
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 2/24 thru 3/10/2023
Oswego, NY2 days ago
Bridgeport police release new video of suspects allegedly involved in death of Chinese food delivery driver
Bridgeport, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy