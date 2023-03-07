Mauricio Pochettino ‘wants emotional Tottenham return in summer’ but former manager could spark internal power struggle

MAURICIO POCHETTINO allegedly “wants a nostalgic return” to Tottenham if Antonio Conte departs at the end of the season.

The Argentine, who we revealed has eyes on the Chelsea job, has been out of work since being axed by French giants Paris Saint-Germain in July.

Mauricio Pochettino 'wants to return to Tottenham' this summer Credit: AFP

The 51-year-old former Southampton manager enjoyed a memorable five-year spell at Spurs and guided them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Despite that, he was still axed the following November but is believed to have “remained on good terms” with chairman Daniel Levy.

Now The Times says that Pochettino “is among the names being considered by Tottenham to replace Conte” as the Italian “is increasingly likely to return to Italy at — or before — the end of the season”.

Since the South American’s departure, Spurs fans have been forced to watch three successive coaches that deploy a more pragmatic style of football.

But Poch, who still lives in Hertfordshire, “would change that” and he “also has a strong bond” still with supporters.

However, the report adds that what “is less clear is whether Levy would swallow his pride” and also if managing director Fabio Paratici would want Pochettino remains in doubt “as it would provoke an internal power struggle and potential conflict over the tactical system”.

Paratici has brought in managers that prefer to play with wing-backs while Pochettino usually deploys a back four.

Poch, who won Ligue 1 with PSG last season, turned down an approach by Aston Villa for a swift return to football last year.

And he has also thrown his hat into the ring to become England manager after Gareth Southgate.

Spurs sacked Poch was sacked by Tottenham after five-and-a-half years in charge back in November 2019.

Despite not winning a trophy for Spurs, he guided the club to four consecutive Champions League finishes.

Prior to his arrival, Spurs had finished in the top four in just two of their previous 22 seasons in the Premier League.

He also took the club to the Champions League final in 2019, but Liverpool prevailed as they won 2-0.

After replacing Tim Sherwood in 2014, Poch took charge of 293 games, winning 159, losing 72 and drawing on 62 occasions.