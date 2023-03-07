‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fave Singer/Songwriter Ingrid Michaelson To Score ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ On Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has been tapped to help score Hulu ’s upcoming Tiny Beautiful Things from Liz Tigelaar, based on the Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book.

Michaelson will collaborate with composers/producers Gabriel Mann and Juan Ariza. She also wrote and recorded a new original song for the series titled “Not Gone” that will be featured in the finale, and covered the Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” for the premiere.

The songs and score will be released by Hollywood Records in conjunction with the series premiere date of April 7. The series is from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine and stars Kathryn Hahn ( Wandavision ).

“Writing the score for Tiny Beautiful Things was one of the most fulfilling and scary experiences I’ve had,” said Michaelson. “I didn’t think I had the skill set, but Gabe’s experience in this world mixed with my producer Juan’s understanding of my music and composition yielded such a lovely and rewarding experience.”

Michaelson, whose music has been featured multiple times on Grey’s Anatomy, previously teamed with Tigelaar and ABC Signature in 2020 on the Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere,” for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her song “Build it Up.”

Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.

Eight episodes are planned.

