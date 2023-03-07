Open in App
WBRE

PennDot reminding drivers of Yellow Dot Program

By Jalen Rhodes,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRnju_0lAgqAmi00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With all the recent winter weather, PennDOT is reminding drivers of their Yellow Dot Program.

PennDOT is reminding drivers of the Yellow Dot Program which helps inform first responders about important information about the driver in case of an emergency.

PennDOT stated the program lets first responders know to check the glove compartment for a booklet with all your need-to-know information such as allergies, medical conditions, emergency contact information, and more.

According to PennDOT, keeping this information up to date allows law enforcement and first responders to quickly reach someone who will speak for you if ever you cannot speak for yourself.

If you would sign up for Yellow Dot Program visit PennDOT’s website.

