Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Netflix Renews ‘Full Swing,’ ‘Break Point’ for Second Seasons

By Madison Williams,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECp42_0lAgovu300

The two shows brought in plenty of new fans to the sports.

Netflix introduced two new sports docuseries this year, and both have already been renewed for season two slated to come out in 2024.

The hit golf show, Full Swing , released in February and followed various golfers through the tumultuous 2022 season as the PGA Tour was introduced to a rival league, LIV Golf. Each episode followed either one or two golfers at specific tournaments throughout the season, while also discussing outside factors in their life.

Featured golfers that appeared in season one include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, to name a few.

Break Point , which focuses on the tennis world , released its first five episodes in January and is slated to release the remaining five episodes in June. Similarly to Full Swing , this tennis docuseries follows two tennis stars each episode as they compete in some of the world’s biggest tournaments.

Some of the tennis players featured include Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” Brandon Riegg, the vice president of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix said, via Deadline . “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

The second seasons have already started production during the 2023 golf and tennis seasons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DJ Moore Has Hilarious Reaction to Getting Traded to Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Packers President Was Asked if Aaron Rodgers Will Be Starting QB in 2023
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Carr Reveals Surprising First Meal in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
LeBron Tweets Admiration for Steph Curry After Warriors Stun Bucks in OT
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Says ‘It Won’t Be Long’ Before Career Decision
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Winners and Losers of the Bears-Panthers Trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suns Are No Longer True Title Contenders
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Stephen Curry Admits He's Getting Old After Warriors' Win vs. Bucks
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Bears-Panthers Trade Grade: Chicago Can Rebuild, and Frank Reich Will Finally Get His QB
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boeheim Comments on Syracuse’s Staff’s Abilities Going Forward
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
16-Year-Old Prospect Makes Spring Training Debut With Padres
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
McNeese State Basketball Hires Former LSU Coach Will Wade
Lake Charles, LA2 hours ago
Bills, Matt Milano Agree to Restructured Two-Year Contract
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy