Netflix Renews ‘Full Swing,’ ‘Break Point’ for Second Seasons

The two shows brought in plenty of new fans to the sports.

Netflix introduced two new sports docuseries this year, and both have already been renewed for season two slated to come out in 2024.

The hit golf show, Full Swing , released in February and followed various golfers through the tumultuous 2022 season as the PGA Tour was introduced to a rival league, LIV Golf. Each episode followed either one or two golfers at specific tournaments throughout the season, while also discussing outside factors in their life.

Featured golfers that appeared in season one include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, to name a few.

Break Point , which focuses on the tennis world , released its first five episodes in January and is slated to release the remaining five episodes in June. Similarly to Full Swing , this tennis docuseries follows two tennis stars each episode as they compete in some of the world’s biggest tournaments.

Some of the tennis players featured include Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” Brandon Riegg, the vice president of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix said, via Deadline . “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

The second seasons have already started production during the 2023 golf and tennis seasons.