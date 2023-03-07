Survivors in Matamoros kidnapping transported to Brownsville hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two surviving Americans involved in a deadly kidnapping in Matamoros have been transported to a Brownsville hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Video from NBC News shows two Brownsville ambulances being escorted by law enforcement from the Veterans International Bridge this morning. The ambulances were seen leaving Veterans International Bridge on the U.S. side of the border. The two surviving witnesses were then transported to Valley Regional Medical Center, authorities say.

The two victims who survived the kidnapping are Latavia McGee and Eric Williams.

Tamaulipas Gov. Americo Villarreal said the other two Americans, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead, a report from the Associated Press stated.

According to an article from ‘The State’ a newspaper in South Carolina where the four Americans resided, Brown’s sister said the four friends were extremely close.

On Sunday, the FBI announced it was searching for the four missing U.S. citizens. According to the AP, a relative of one of the kidnapped said the group traveled together from South Carolina so that one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

On the day of their kidnapping, a video circulating on social media showed several individuals being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by armed men.

Mariana Tumlinson, spokeswoman for Valley Regional Medical Center, said the hospital will not be commenting on the condition of the kidnapped patients.

The FBI released a statement regarding the kidnapping.

“Earlier today, the FBI was notified that Mexican authorities had located the four missing American victims who were kidnapped on March 3 in Matamoros, Mexico. The FBI is saddened to report that two of the victims are deceased. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims in this tragic event. The surviving two victims were transported to the Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, where they are receiving medical care at a local hospital, as one of the surviving victims sustained serious bodily injuries during the attack. This is still an ongoing criminal investigation and the FBI will continue to work with DoS, HSI, DEA, and other federal and international partners to determine the facts of what happened and to hold those responsible for this horrific and violent attack accountable for their crimes. Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros.

