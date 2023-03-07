Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Blazers center Ibou Badji has knee surgery, out for regular season

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46igR3_0lAgoUGY00

Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Ibou Badji is expected to be sidelined eight weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The timeline will carry through the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Badji, 20, signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers in November. The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Badji did not make his NBA debut, however.

Badji represented his native Senegal at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Greece. He also played for the Wisconsin Herd of the G League after he was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Green Bay Packers asking price in Aaron Rodgers trade with Jets revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) out vs. Trail Blazers
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Blazers, Pelicans meet in game with play-in implications
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson offered well north of $40 million per season, still not engaging the Ravens
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Carolina Panthers now open to another big NFL Draft trade
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports could receive big penalties after NASCAR takes parts at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers insider believes pulling off Lamar Jackson trade is possible in 2023
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
With postseason in sight, Thunder seek season sweep of Spurs
Oklahoma City, OK8 hours ago
No. 8 Arizona edges No. 2 UCLA, wins 2nd straight Pac-12 tournament
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
No. 4 Alabama captures SEC tournament title, tops Texas AM
Tuscaloosa, AL43 minutes ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in recent shooting at Cincinnati Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Jazz down Hornets behind Talen Horton-Tucker’s 37
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Stephen Curry’s late burst rallies Warriors past Bucks in OT
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter race
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Mike Hopkins to return as Washington coach
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz dies of cancer at 20
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy