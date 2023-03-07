Open in App
Endeavor Invests in Unscripted TV Producer Asylum Entertainment Group

By William Earl,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfv49_0lAgo2sh00

Endeavor has made an investment in Asylum Entertainment Group , which is home to a number of production banners focused on unscripted TV series.

Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Acquired a Stake in Elon Musk's Twitter

Asylum’s collection of companies includes the Content Group, Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures, and Audity. Those banners will become part of Endeavor’s nonscripted content division, led by Rebecca Sanhueza, executive VP of content strategy and development and head of nonscripted content at Endeavor. Asylum CEO Steve Michaels and Jodi Flynn, president of Asylum, will report to Sanhueza.

Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, called the deal complimentary to its existing assets. Endeavor will provide Asylum with financing and other resources to grow, particularly with international acquisitions.

“Asylum is the ideal complement to our existing portfolio, and Steve will have our full support in building out an industry-leading nonscripted business,” Shapiro said. “Rebecca is a key architect of Endeavor’s content strategy,” Shapiro said. “She played a crucial role in developing both Endeavor Content and IMG’s original content business, and brings the vision and strategy necessary to realize our global ambitions in nonscripted.”

Endeavor Delivers Solid Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Gains as UFC Grows and Debt Load Drops

Michaels has built up Asylum Entertainment Group over the past seven years. He sold a previous incarnation of Asylum to Legendary in 2014.

“Endeavor is the ideal partner for our next chapter of growth in the nonscripted space,” Michaels said. “We’re excited to provide new partners with unique opportunities that amplify their vision, brands and businesses.”

The deal comes as the industry is bracing for labor conflict in Hollywood and a potential work stoppage that would force the shutdown of TV series and movies. Adding Asylum’s production capabilities would help Endeavor expand its production capabilities at a time when demand for unscripted content may spike.
“We’ve long admired Steve and Asylum’s stellar work,” Sanhueza said. “As we look to invest further in nonscripted production, Steve’s appetite for growth, remarkable track record and market insight will benefit all our creative partners.”

VIP+ Data: Inside Hollywood’s Recent Money Moves

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer

