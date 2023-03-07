Open in App
The Associated Press

FRP Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPH

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC2 days ago
Mississippi lawmakers stop effort to take over Jackson water
Jackson, MS2 days ago
March Madness: Alabama earns No. 1 overall seed for tourney
Tuscaloosa, AL25 minutes ago
Kansas coach Bill Self out of hospital after heart procedure
Lawrence, KS1 hour ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
Amtrak wants to study Mississippi-to-Texas I-20 train route
Meridian, MS1 hour ago
Quake swarms at neighboring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts
Cape Canaveral, FL1 day ago
Much of Florida Keys loses water pressure after main break
Key West, FL5 hours ago
Red Wings beat Bruins 5-3, a day after losing to NHL’s best
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Illness sidelines Springsteen tour as 3 concerts postponed
Albany, NY18 minutes ago
No. 4 Alabama finishes off SEC title double dip at tourney
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Joens, Iowa State beat No. 15 Texas to win Big 12 tourney
Ames, IA1 hour ago
VCU beats Dayton 68-56 to win A-10 championship, NCAA bid
Richmond, VA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy