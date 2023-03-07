Open in App
Palm Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach traffic: Expect temporary lane closures at S. County Road and Peruvian Ave. on Wednesday

By Palm Beach Daily News Staff,

5 days ago
South County Road at Peruvian Avenue will have temporary lane closures and parking limitations on Wednesday to allow the Florida Department of Transportation to replace mast arms on traffic signals.

A release from the town said as part of emergency work to replace failing mast arms, FDOT will replace deteriorated decorative mast arm assemblies with temporary pedestal-mounted signals. The replacements will be done at the southwest, northwest, and northeast corners of the intersection.

The FDOT contractor, Arc Electric, Inc., will be partially overseen by town staff.

The work will entail using mechanical equipment to drill foundation bases at the three locations; dismantling existing mast arms; and installing precast foundation bases and traffic poles, and mounted signals.

Construction activities for the project will be limited to the intersection of South County Road and Peruvian Avenue, with temporary lane closures while the work is being done.

Work on the project was scheduled to start Tuesday, town project engineer Dennis Polski told the Daily News, and is expected to continue through April 7.

To minimize road traffic impacts, motorists are urged to exercise caution and refrain from parking at the intersection on March 15, 16 and 23.

For questions or concerns, contact Polski at 561-838-5440.

