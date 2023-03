NBC Connecticut

Retirement Savers Can Position for a ‘Comeback' After 2022 Losses, Says Advisor. Here's How By Jessica Dickler,CNBC, 5 days ago

By Jessica Dickler,CNBC, 5 days ago

Retirement 401(k) account balances lost nearly one-quarter of their value in 2022, but there is still the potential for a comeback this year, one expert ...