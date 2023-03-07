Open in App
Coachella, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Desert Sun

Coachella Valley High locked down after report of knife; call about active shooter was false

By Paul Albani-Burgio and Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMH6e_0lAgkBsp00

A lockdown at Coachella Valley High School was lifted at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, about two hours after it first went into effect. The lockdown came after sheriff's deputies got a report of a student with a knife, Riverside County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

Coachella Valley Unified spokesperson Lissette Santiago said the school, which is located in southwest Coachella near Vista Santa Rosa, went into lockdown around 9:10 a.m.

She added that a student in the school's auditorium had called the sheriff's office during the lockdown and reported an active shooter was on the campus. However, it has been determined that was not the case, and the lockdown was put into place for another reason, she said. She later said a rumor of a student "stabbing another and then running around campus" was also completely false.

This is the second time a school in the district has gone into lockdown in just over a week. On Feb. 28, three schools that share a campus in Thermal went into lockdown after a student turned in a gun magazine loaded with bullets to law enforcement. In recent days, students from one of those schools, Desert Mirage High, have organized and held protests at which they expressed concerns about the safety of that school.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley High locked down after report of knife; call about active shooter was false

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Riverside County, CA newsLocal Riverside County, CA
Driver accused of leading stolen car pursuit in Mecca area
Mecca, CA18 hours ago
Four Men Arrested For Murder
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested
Temecula, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Banning Man Arrested For Burglary and Drug Paraphernalia
Banning, CA1 day ago
Vehicle burglary investigation leads to mail theft arrest
Beaumont, CA1 day ago
Man Suspected of Selling Concentrated Cannabis to Kids in East Hemet
Hemet, CA2 days ago
After high-speed pursuit, Fontana officers find suspect hiding in trash can
Fontana, CA2 days ago
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads
Phelan, CA20 hours ago
Man steals snowplow in Big Bear, doesn’t get very far: sheriff
Big Bear Lake, CA2 days ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by trash recycling truck in North County
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Man believed to be member of "Chesapeake Bandits" robbery crew arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA2 days ago
Driver dies in fiery Rancho Mirage wreck
Rancho Mirage, CA2 days ago
Two Palm Desert businesses were burglarized and left with major damage
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
An East Valley shooting leaves one young man dead, and a mother is seeking answers
Indio, CA3 days ago
Trio Accused of Beating Man in Palm Springs Mobile Home Park Arraigned
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Two arrested on suspicion of residential burglaries in Cathedral City’s cove area
Cathedral City, CA3 days ago
Search for suspects in slaying of Winchester senior underway
Winchester, CA3 days ago
Felon Charged with Gunning Down La Cresta Man During Burglary
Murrieta, CA3 days ago
Police probe fatal Desert Hot Springs shooting of boy in car
Desert Hot Springs, CA3 days ago
Judge Suspends Criminal Proceedings Based on Menifee Mom’s Mental State
Menifee, CA2 days ago
Killer of teenager is sentenced to more than 48 years in state prison
Rialto, CA3 days ago
Woman killed after being struck by driver in Orange County
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA1 day ago
Dispute call leads to arrest in bomb threat against San Marcos Elementary School
San Marcos, CA5 days ago
Vape pens sold to kids in Riverside County; 2 arrested
Temecula, CA4 days ago
A Tesla took a photo of an Irvine purse thief who is on the loose
Irvine, CA2 days ago
Three Shot On Border Of Indio & Coachella; No Suspects
Coachella, CA4 days ago
Riverside County Sheriff Department Reports Two Arrested for Narcotics Sales/ Selling and Distributing Marijuana to a Minor in Temecula and around French Valley
Temecula, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy