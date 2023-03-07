Coachella Valley High locked down after report of knife; call about active shooter was false

A lockdown at Coachella Valley High School was lifted at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, about two hours after it first went into effect. The lockdown came after sheriff's deputies got a report of a student with a knife, Riverside County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

Coachella Valley Unified spokesperson Lissette Santiago said the school, which is located in southwest Coachella near Vista Santa Rosa, went into lockdown around 9:10 a.m.

She added that a student in the school's auditorium had called the sheriff's office during the lockdown and reported an active shooter was on the campus. However, it has been determined that was not the case, and the lockdown was put into place for another reason, she said. She later said a rumor of a student "stabbing another and then running around campus" was also completely false.

This is the second time a school in the district has gone into lockdown in just over a week. On Feb. 28, three schools that share a campus in Thermal went into lockdown after a student turned in a gun magazine loaded with bullets to law enforcement. In recent days, students from one of those schools, Desert Mirage High, have organized and held protests at which they expressed concerns about the safety of that school.

