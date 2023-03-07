Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eskin: 'Eagles working on bringing Brandon Graham back'

By Andrew Porter,

5 days ago

94WIP's Howard Eskin believes Brandon Graham will return to the Philadelphia Eagles next season.

"Brandon Graham is not going to get a lot of money, in the grand scheme of what you consider a lot of money," Eskin told Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas on Tuesday's 94WIP Midday Show. "And I think he's coming back. From what I understand they're working it out, that he'll be back. He's what? A 20-snap player? OK, so 20 snap player and they kind of understand that."

Graham, 34, returned in 2022 after missing almost the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles. And, amazingly, the career-long Eagle recorded 11.0 sacks in 2022, his first-career double digit sack season.

Eskin also said the could see 32-year-old defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returning on a cheap deal, as well.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Fletcher Cox bites the bullet...He'll come back for maybe four million bucks and for that number they may take him back."

Both Graham and Cox are free-agents. NFL free-agency negotiations begin on Monday, March 13th at 12pm E.T.

