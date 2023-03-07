Open in App
Vibe

Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Their Second Child

By DeMicia Inman,

5 days ago

Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee have officially grown their family by one. The couple announced the birth of their newborn infant daughter Imani Enioluwa Akinosho on Monday (March 6). The happy parents took to Instagram to reflect on the moment.

Jhené Aiko Congratulates Her Dad, 78, On His Ninth Child

“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today,” wrote the Power actor . “ @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over.”

His caption continued, “God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chosen ? (@rotimi)


Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Related Story


Jhené Aiko Congratulates Her Dad, 78, On His Ninth Child

In a separate post, Mdee shared, “And then we were 4,” continuing “FATHER GOD JESUS CHRIST MASTER HOLY SPIRIT THANKYOU YOU’VE BEEN SOOOOOOO GOOD TO ME. Our Princess is here …”

The growing family first revealed their pregnancy news with PEOPLE i n November 2022. The artists are already parents to their son Seven, born in September 2021.

According to the outlet, Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and have been “inseparable ever since.” Although she made her way back to Africa, the two realized they were in love and became engaged on Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @vanessamdee

“It feels like we have an angelic type of love that can’t be explained,” Rotimi shared with ESSENCE after their engagement.

“We are happy that we get to share it with the world and show the world what it’s like to find love in this time where sometimes it feels almost impossible,” added Mdee in agreement. “To find someone that you can literally call your rib.”

Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kevin Gates Aims “To Just Be A Blessing” Amid Those Viral Moments
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
GloRilla “Devastated” After Second Person Dies Following Concert Stampede
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC2 days ago
OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ To Return For New Season
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Trae Tha Truth Says He Was Racially Profiled Following Rolling Loud LA Appearance
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Gangsta Boo’s Legacy Honored With Merchandise Line
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy