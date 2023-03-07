Open in App
Atascadero, CA
News Channel 3-12

Atascadero police investigate Tuesday morning armed robbery of Wendy’s employee

By Drew Ascione,

5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Atascadero Police said they are looking for the man who robbed a Wendy's employee at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:35 a.m., the employee arrived to Wendy's in the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave when a man held her at gunpoint and stole her purse, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Officials said the man fled the scene on foot.

The Atascadero Police Investigations Unit is conducting a follow up investigation to this incident.

Police described the man to be about 30-years-old with black hair, wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 .

