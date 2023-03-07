Montgomery Village
Change location
See more from this location?
Montgomery Village, MD
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Schools in Shelter-in-Place Tuesday Afternoon After Two Men Found With Gunshot Wounds
By Patrick Herron,5 days ago
By Patrick Herron,5 days ago
Update: According to a police spokesperson, Montgomery County Police responded to the 9900 block of Lake Landing Rd. in Montgomery Village around 12:30pm on Tuesday,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0